John Rebecca Park now open in Hamilton’s Beasley neighbourhood

Downtown, in Hamilton’s Beasley neighbourhood, there’s a brand new park for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The John Rebecca Park, located at John Street and Rebecca Street, is a spectacular transformation of asphalt to parkland. The project has been on the city’s planning boards for a decade or more and is now a reality. The $2.5 million project was given a jolt of energy with a $1 million donation from the Patrick J. McNally Foundation. People that went to the opening this morning enjoyed popcorn, cotton candy and hot chocolate.

And keep an eye out because there will be a considerable expansion to the John Rebecca Park in the coming months and years.