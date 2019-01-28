International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Cities across the country are taking time to honour Holocaust victims and survivors today with special ceremonies.

On this day 74 years ago, the Auschwitz death camp in Poland was liberated.

Beneath the now infamous sign that reads “work will set you free” frail, sick, and nearly dead prisoners were freed by the Soviet Army, but for millions, it was too late.

Hitler’s final solution saw the extermination of Roma peoples, Soviet prisoners of war, homosexual and disabled people, but the group that was by far the most persecuted by Nazi’s during the second world war were Jews.

Six million Jews were murdered at the hands of the Nazi’s between 1941 to 1945.

It was a moment to remember them, today at the Niagara Falls Military Museum, some here have visited the death camps that are now stark reminders of evil.

But the ceremony today, with speakers from Brock University was more than a time to reflect.

Professor Elizabeth Vlosssak says genocides, persecution and anti-semitism are still alive and well today. Just a few months ago, a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and injuring several others.

Today they are honoured, those who remember them hope that history won’t repeat itself.

There was a ceremony held at the Auschwitz death camp today with politicians, dignitaries and survivors. At that death camp alone, over 1.1 million people were systematically killed. Its estimated that 90% were Jews.