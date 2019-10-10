Hundreds gather to mourn the loss of slain Hamilton teen Devan Selvey

By
Shayla Vize
-

VIDEO: Hundreds gathered Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil that was held in honour of 14-year-old Devan Selvey. The Hamilton teen was killed Monday in a fatal stabbing at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. Phil Perkins was at the vigil and spoke with many community members who are calling for action against bullying.

