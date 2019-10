Photo courtesy: OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt

Highway 6 is closed in both direction south of the Hamilton airport after a head-on collision.

OPP say one vehicle crossed over the centre line colliding with another vehicle.

One driver was taken to hospital and the other was pronounced dead on scene.

Highway 6 is closed between Chippewa and Leeming. OPP expect the road to be closed for several hours.

Any witness are asked to call police.

More to come…