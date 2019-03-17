;
2017 BEA Winners
High speed chase in St. Catharines sends two males to hospital

A highway chase sent two men to the hospital after crashing into a concrete wall in St. Catharines. The Special Investigations Unit is now on the case.

The front of the car is a wreck after colliding with a concrete retainer wall on the south side of Fourth Avenue, a few dozen metres from the Highway 406 ramp in St. Catharines.

Two males in their twenties were transported by Niagara paramedics in the early hours of the morning. They were then air lifted via helicopter by ORNGE, Ontario’s Medical Air and Land transportation service.

One was taken to Hamilton General, the other to St. Michael’s Hospital in Downtown Toronto.

At this time, the conditions of the crash victims are unknown. Three investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision re-constructionist have been assigned to this case.



