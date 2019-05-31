;
Hamilton to host viewing party at FirstOntario Centre

Basketball fans in Hamilton will now be able to take part in a free, local viewing party for Game 2 of the NBA finals.

The City of Hamilton, Hamilton Honey Badgers, and Spectra have announced that FirstOntario Centre will open its doors to the public during Game 2 and 3 of the league championship series between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

The first viewing will be on Sunday, June 2, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. “Fans are encouraged to experience our downtown restaurants before the game or concessions will be available on site for purchase,” said Core Entertainment in a news release.

Game 3 will take place following the Hamilton Honey Badgers game against the Guelph Nighthawks on Wednesday, June 5. The Honey Badgers game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be free to the public.

Tickets are required for the viewing and will be made available free online through Core Entertainment’s website or can be picked up at the venue through the Bay St. entrance once doors open.



