Hamilton residents say speed is a problem in the area where a pedestrian was killed

Residents in the area of Upper Gage and Mohawk Rd say they are not surprised tragedy struck their neighbourhood Saturday afternoon when a 69-year-old pedestrian was killed.

Berkley James Wood, known to neighbours as James or Jimmy was killed Saturday afternoon when he was crossing the street with his 89-year-old mother. The pair were leaving Food Basics when they were struck by a man on a motorcycle.

To make a tragic situation even worse, Hamilton police say after the crash other motorists were driving right through the scene and some of items that the victims had been carrying were moved or taken from the scene, tampering the investigation.

Neighbours we spoke to say they walk these streets every day, like the victims did and say something needs to be done to make the roads safer.

City councillor Tom Jackson says over the years he has listened to the concerns of residents about traffic in the area. At the intersection of Upper Gage and Mohawk there is a red light camera, a 40 second crosswalk count down (longer than usual) to give people more time to cross, as well as no right turns on a red light.

Police say the 54-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle suffered facial injuries and is in stable condition. The 89-year-old woman is also in stable condition.

Police say charges could still be laid.