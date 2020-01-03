Hamilton police warning the public about an increase in thefts of high-end winter jackets

Hamilton police are warning the public about an increase in the number of street robberies involving high end winter jackets.

Police say over the past few weeks 13 people have been targeted for their winter coats in downtown and west Hamilton neighbourhoods.

Victims have generally been wearing Canada Goose or Moose Knuckle brands and have been swarmed by a group of youths or someone brandishing a weapon before demanding the victim’s coat.

Police suggest that you don’t walk alone, especially after dark, follow the safest route possible, stick to well lit, busy streets and be aware of your surroundings.

If you have any information that could assist police with the investigation, you are asked to contact the Central Criminal Investigation Division at 905-546-3833 or email doleniuk@hamiltonpolice.on.ca.