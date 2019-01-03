Hamilton police seek witnesses in east end shooting

Hamilton police are seeking witnesses after a bullet hole was found in the door of an apartment unit in the city’s east end.

Officers were called to 910 Barton St. East shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 2 for reports of “a shot being fired.”

Police say a tenant reported hearing a loud bang in the hallway. Investigators found a single hole in the door of one of the units.

“The area was secured as police searched for suspects; however, the responsible party had fled the scene prior to police arrival,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Detectives will be on scene Thursday speaking with residents and canvassing the area.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. S. Khalil at 905-546-2920.