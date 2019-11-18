Hamilton police reminding the public not to leave keys in their vehicles

Hamilton police are reminding the public not to leave their vehicles unattended with the keys inside after arresting two males for possession of a stolen car.

On November 16, around 1 p.m. police noticed occupants in a white Volkswagen Jetta trying to conceal their identity while stuck in traffic on James st near Wilson. Police say the vehicle’s status revealed it was reported stolen with the keys on November 8.

A short time later the occupants of the Jetta were seen walking in the area of Hughson and Roberts Sts. The driver, a 16-year-old boy and his passenger, 15-years-old were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property under $5000.