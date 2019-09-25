Hamilton police investigate three shootings in two days

Hamilton police are investigating three separate shootings that happened in less than 24 hours in the city.

The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Cathy Wever Elementary School and Cathedral High School were placed into a hold and secure after shots were fired near Wentworth Ave. North and Cannon St.

Police responded to the area and arrested one person after a short foot chase. Officers also recovered a firearm nearby.

Then around 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at a Tim Hortons on Cannon St. near Sanford Ave. North. Video from the scene shows evidence markers identifying at least five bullet holes in the façade of the building. Witnesses reportedly told police an altercation happened which led to the shooting.

The most recent incident happened about two hours later in a parking lot near East Ave. and King St. East. Several people called police to report hearing shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. A number of shell casings were found on the ground but those involved were not on scene when police arrived.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

There have been 30 shootings in Hamilton so far in 2019, four of which have been fatal.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact Hamilton police.