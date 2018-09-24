Hamilton Police investigate sixth homicide of the year

Hamilton Police are investigating the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

A Toronto teenager was shot and killed early this morning in Hamilton’s east end.

Police say there was some sort of party going on at this abandoned building on beach road near Kenilworth Avenue early this morning.

At around 4 a-m 19-year-old Natshon Defreitas of Toronto was shot.

En route, they came across a crew from Hamilton Fire near Dalhousie and Ottawa Street North. The teen was then brought to an ambulence and taken to hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 6 am.

People who live in the area say it’s normally quiet and that they’re surprised to hear something like this happen.

This morning all that was left at the scene were some scattered cigarettes, and a beer can.

Homicide investigators, forensics, and police were canvassing the area, taking pictures of any evidence, and going door to door talking to residents.

Neighbours say for the past couple of weekends there has been a group of teens coming in cars to this abandoned building at night.

The windows and doors of 470 Beach Road are boarded up and neighbours say the building has been vacant for years.

Once police obtain a search warrant, they can enter the building and continue their investigation.

You can expect to see police here throughout the night.

As of now, they have not identified any suspects, they are urging witnesses or anyone with information to give them a call.