Hamilton police conducting ground search for missing woman

Police are actively searching in a Hamilton neighbourhood for a woman who has been missing for four days.

Investigators say there will be a “heavy police presence” in the area of Sanford Ave. North as officers search for Holly Ellsworth-Clark.

The 27-year-old was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of Sanford Ave. and Cannon St.

Hamilton Police are conducting a ground search for missing person Holly Ellsworth-Clark. There will be a heavy police presence in the area of Sanford Avenue North in #HamOnt. Area residents are encouraged to check backyards and sheds. Anyone with video surveillance is also … — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 15, 2020

Police say she was “distraught” and “in crisis” and not dressed for the weather.

Ellsworth-Clark is described as being six-foot-one, with an athletic build. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, black boots and may have been carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their backyards and sheds. They are also asking people to check their surveillance camera footage from Saturday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Police and Ellsworth-Clark’s family are very concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 905-546-4925.