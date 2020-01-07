Hamilton police arrest two males in high-end jacket thefts

Hamilton police have arrested two males in relation to a high-end jacket robbery that took place in late December.

Police say around 11 p.m. on December 23, two people were approached by three males in the area of King St. and James St., one male had a weapon. The victim was assaulted by the group and their jacket was stolen. The suspects fled on foot.

18-year-old Mohammed Shokri and 18-year-old Shoib Abdulla have been charged with robbery, fail to comply recongizance and possession of a weapon. They appeared in court earlier today. The third male remains outstanding.

Just last night, two other victims were robbed of their jackets. The first took place in the early evening in the area of James St. and Rebecca St. The victim was assaulted and his Moose Knuckle coat was taken.

The second happen around midnight in the area of Pier 8. An arrangement was made through social media to sell a Moncler bomber jacket. Once the jacket was handed over to try on, the victim was threatened and the suspects fled with the coat. There were no injuries in either robbery.