Flames could be seen shooting out of a east-end Hamilton car wash around 10:30 Thursday night.

Inside a carwash bay of the Barton street car wash was a car engulfed in flames

Hamilton police say the car involved was stolen, it was reported missing on Wednesday. They can’t confirm whether the people that stole it are the same as those who torched it.

The arson unit has taken over the investigation.

Sim Singh, the manager says he was instructed by police not to share their security footage but says it showed two people drive the car into the wash, remove the battery and set it on fire.

His family has been in the business for a decade and have operated this location for the past three years. He’s still wrapping his head around why someone would do this.

“We have no beef with anyone, we run our business the right way.”

Singh estimates that the damage hovers around $100 000 and could take a least a month for reconstruction.