Gordon Stuckless released on parole, currently living in Hamilton

A man convicted of sexually abusing dozens of boys while working at Maple Leaf Garden has been released on parole and is currently living in Hamilton.

According to the Canadian Press, Gordon Stuckless was released in December 2019.

His parole stipulates a number of conditions including chemical castration.

In 2016, Stuckless was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for his crimes, which involved at least 18 young boys between 1969 and 1988.

His sentence was increased to ten years by Ontario’s highest court, which found his six-year sentence to be “demonstrably unfit” for the severity of his crimes.

In 1997, Stuckless pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting 24 boys while working as a equipment manager at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. He was sentenced to two years, which was increased to six years on appeal.

Stuckless was then paroled in 2001 having served two-thirds of his sentence.

According to his lawyer, Stuckless plans on appealing his case to the Supreme Court of Canada.