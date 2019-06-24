Festival of Friends reveals lineup for 3-day music festival

Festival of Friends has announced the lineup for the free, three-day music festival and it is packed with Canadian talent.

Hamilton-based band The Trews will be headlining Friday night’s festivities with opening acts Fast Romantics and Bleeker.

Country music legend Tanya Tucker will be hitting the stage Saturday night. She is set to release her first album in 17 years. The sons of the late Merle Haggard, Ben & Noel Haggard, will be opening for Tucker.

Festival of Friends General Manager Robert Rakoczy said they are excited to offer such great talent at this year’s event.

“To have a legend like Tanya Tucker play your event is one thing,” said Rakoczy in a press release. “But to offer her for free to all of Hamilton is something very special. With all the excitement around her return to country music, we’re just honoured to be part of it all.”

The weekend will end with Canadian rock icons Loverboy playing their hits on Sunday. The Juno award winners will follow new wave band The Spoons at 9:30 p.m.

The festival will also feature dozens of other musical acts, craft and food vendors, midway rides, a haunted house, an escape room and pony rides.

The festival runs rain or shine at Gage Park from August 2 to 4.