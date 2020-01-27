Elementary teachers plan a one-day province wide strike on Feb. 6

Ontario’s public elementary teachers are planning a province wide one-day strike for February 6 and will also be ramping up rotating strikes.

They say if no deal is reached by the end of January, they will have a rotating strike every day starting the week of February 3rd at different school boards across the province.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District school boards will be on strike this Friday, January 31.

All four major teachers’ unions are engaged in some form of job action, from work-to-rule campaigns to rotating strikes. They have been without contracts since Aug. 31, and issues

include class size increases, mandatory e-learning and compensation.

Here is the list of school boards that will strike starting February 3.

February 3: Bluewater, Grand Erie, Halton, Ontario North East, Renfrew County, Superior Greenstone and Trillium Lakelands school boards.

February 4: Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Peel, Rainbow, Thames Valley and Upper Grand school boards and Campbell Children’s School Authority.

February 5: Kawartha Pine Ridge, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Near North, Ottawa-Carleton, Penetanguishene Protestant Separate, Rainy River, Simcoe County and Upper Canada school boards and Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre.

February 6: One-day strike of all 83,000 ETFO members.

February 7: Algoma, Greater Essex County, Hamilton-Wentworth, Limestone, Niagara, Toronto, Toronto Catholic, Waterloo and York Region school boards as well as Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility,Moosonee, Moose Factory and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre school authorities.