Elementary teachers plan a one-day province wide strike on Feb. 6

By
Chantel Grillo
-
teacher strike picket

Ontario’s public elementary teachers are planning a province wide one-day strike for February 6 and will also be ramping up rotating strikes.

They say if no deal is reached by the end of January, they will have a rotating strike every day starting the week of February 3rd at different school boards across the province.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District school boards will be on strike this Friday, January 31.

All four major teachers’ unions are engaged in some form of job action, from work-to-rule campaigns to rotating strikes. They have been without contracts since Aug. 31, and issues
include class size increases, mandatory e-learning and compensation.

Here is the list of school boards that will strike starting February 3.

February 3:  Bluewater, Grand Erie, Halton, Ontario North East, Renfrew County, Superior Greenstone and Trillium Lakelands school boards.

February 4: Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Peel, Rainbow, Thames Valley and Upper Grand school boards and Campbell Children’s School Authority.

February 5: Kawartha Pine Ridge, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Near North, Ottawa-Carleton, Penetanguishene Protestant Separate, Rainy River, Simcoe County and Upper Canada school boards and Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre.

February 6: One-day strike of all 83,000 ETFO members.

February 7: Algoma, Greater Essex County, Hamilton-Wentworth, Limestone, Niagara, Toronto, Toronto Catholic, Waterloo and York Region school boards as well as Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility,Moosonee, Moose Factory and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre school authorities.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here