Elderly woman dead after fire at Oakville assisted living building

An elderly woman has died following a fire at an assisted living building in Oakville.

Emergency crews were called to 259 Robinson St. around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Oakville firefighters managed to keep the fire contained to one unit on the second floor of the five-storey building.

A woman suffering life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Her identity is not being released until next of kin has been notified.

Officials say no one else was injured in the blaze.

Oakville Transit responded to the scene to shelter displaced and evacuated tenants of the building while the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office has been called in to investigate.



