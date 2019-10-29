DHL express to expand at Hamilton’s airport

Courier giant DHL has cut a $100-million cheque to build a new shipping facility by the Hamilton airport.

Construction was underway across from the Warplane Heritage Museum for the 200-thousand square feet facility – which is quadruple the size of the current building.

The CEO of DHL says John C. Munro airport’s 24-hour landing capabilities and onsite Canada border services agency will help create a cargo hub in Hamilton.

Despite featuring a fully-automated sorting system the facility will also create new front line jobs, adding to its existing 225 employees.