Devan Selvey was just 14-years-old when he was murdered on Monday, Oct. 7.

His grieving mother Shari-Ann, who witnessed her son being stabbed to death, says Devan’s compassion touched so many people. She then went on to say the school system has failed her son.

Hundreds of people came to remember the 14-year-old at his vigil held on Wednesday evening.

A GoFundMe account has been created to support the family.

Nicole Martin has the story.