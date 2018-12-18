;
Millard to serve 75 years before being eligible for parole

Tags: Dellen Millard, Laura Babcock, Tim Bosma, toronto, Wayne Millard

 

Convicted killer Dellen Millard will serve 75 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

On Tuesday, Justice Maureen Forestell handed Millard a third consecutive life sentence for the murder of his father.

Millard will serve the time after the 50-year sentence he’s been given for the murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.

The 33-year-old was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of his father Wayne in 2012.

The conviction carries an automatic sentence of 25 years with no chance of parole.

It was up to the judge to decide whether Millard would serve the time concurrently, at the same time as his previous sentences, or consecutively.

Millard’s defence argued that three consecutive sentences would be too harsh but the judge disagreed.

Millard will not be able to apply for parole until he’s 102.



