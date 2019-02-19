;
Dave Hanley honoured with statue in Hamilton

Hamilton remembered an amazing man and community member, Dave Hanley, with the unveiling of a statue in his honour on Sunday.

The co-founder of “Pop Up Hamilton” was immortalized outside of restaurant row on King William St. with a bronze statue of a wine bottle and his trademark fedora.

Dave and his wife, Nicole, created the organization that featured local food and chefs in a unique, one-night dining experience in different locations. He passed away in September 2017 after suffering a heart attack.

His wife says she hopes her husband’s “mad love” will carry on in the Hamilton community.



