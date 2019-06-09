Comic Con is attracting thousands of fans to the Convention Centre in Niagara Falls

Fans patiently waiting in a line, they’re dressed up and feeling the energy at Niagara Falls Comic Con. It’s three days of “nerding” out over comic books, sci fi and pop culture with attractions to see, collectibles to buy and passions to share.

Stars like Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd who had a long line of people waiting to meet him. With the famed Delorean from the movie drawing crowds just outside the convention hall.

Llyod says he’s amazed by the continued popularity of Back to the Future.

“It’s a wonderment that it just keeps on going. Children who saw the film when it originally came out, of course they’ve grown up and have their own families”.

The Niagara Falls comic con began back in 2011 it was a free one day event at a restaurant on Clifton Hill. It’s since grown into something much larger this weekend expected to attract thirty thousand people.

Because fans say you can always find some truly unique attractions, it’s a love that many here can relate to, whether it be star wars or something else.

The fun of Comic Con is keeping people smiling as they explore the Convention Centre.