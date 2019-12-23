Burlington man charged with human trafficking, sexual assault, and numerous other chargers

On December 20th, 2019 Halton police along with CASA (child abuse and sexual assault unit), emergency services unit, and additional investigators arrested 58-year-old Mohan “Jarry” Ahlowalia of Burlington.

Police say the alleged crimes took place from January 2006 to December 2019 between the towns of Milton and Burlington. During this span, Mohan “Jarry” Ahlowalia used ten different aliases.

Investigators say there are community members who may have additional information to please contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 8970.

More info will be available at 6 pm on the evening news.