Burlington man accused of human trafficking and gun crimes released on bail

Jarry Ahlowalia wept when he was released on bail today, almost seven weeks after he was arrested and charged with 30 offences, including assault, sex assault, human trafficking and gun crimes.

Ahlowalia’s wife put up $100 000 bail and his son-in-law’s sister put up another $10 000 bail.

Ahlowalia was arrested December 20th, the same day Halton police raided his family home near Mount Nemo in Burlington, seizing apparent evidence like two large safes. Also that day, police were seen leaving Ahlowalia’s nearby family restaurant, Wundeba, with what looked like evidence.

As part of the conditions for his release on bail Jarry Ahlowalia has to live with his wife at another house the family owns, right next to the Wundeba restaurant. he can’t communicate with or get near witnesses in this case, he can’t have any weapons, and he can’t be with anyone under the age of 18 unless one of his sureties is there, his wife or his son in law’s sister.

He’s next due back in court on March 11.