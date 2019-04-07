;
Brantford man dies after violent assault

Category: Local
A man is dead after a violent assault in Brantford. Just before midnight last night, a man was found with serious injuries and later transported to Brantford General Hospital, but had no vital signs upon arrival. Brantford Police are treating this as a homicide.

At approximately 11:30pm, police responded to a report of a man that had been assaulted at 110 William Street in Brantford.

Neighbours say that two men were in the house, the one that police took into custody, and the other man who was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The next door neighbour, who’s lived there for 50 years, said that the renter who moved in has a pitbull, that he was nice and kept the exterior of the house tidy.

The victim’s identity is not being released, as his family has yet to be notified. people told me that tennant of the house does not have a partner.



