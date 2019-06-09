;
Brantford couple is devastated after their family business went up in flames

The structure once housed the family business Coltons Fun Farm. It was named after their late son who died as an infant in 2010.

The family runs a pumpkin patch, and for the past three years their farm on Jerseyville road in Brantford has seen over one hundred visitors per day in the fall.

The couple didn’t hear anything, as the fire ripped through the barn. The fire has been deemed suspicious. Investigators are still working to piece together what happened Wednesday.

The family believes this was arson and say a good indication of that is that a dump truck that they have on their property that’s about 100 metres away from the barn, also went up in flames.

Fire investigators have not confirmed that this incident was arson, only saying that it is suspicious.



