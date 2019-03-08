Arrests made in the murders of three people from Six Nations

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with a triple murder. The bodies of Melissa Miller, who was 7 months pregnant at the time, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson were found in a field south of London last November.

36-year-old Nicholas Shipman faces three counts of second degree murder. 30-year-old Thomas Bomberry faces two counts and 32 year old Jamie Beaver faces one count.

“It saddens me to know that people who call this area home are charged with ending the lives of three fellow community members in such a tragic way.” Dep. chief Darren Montour, Six Nations police.

Police would not elaborate, but second degree murder is a charge laid when investigators believe an offender meant to kill but did not plan the killing in advance. Planning a murder makes the offence first degree.

Nicholas Shipman was arrested Wednesday while already in jail for an unrelated charge. He had at one point been charged with the murder of Douglas Hill, whose body was found in August last year near the Middlesex county road where the bodies of Miller, Porter and Jamieson were found a few months later.

Police will not say if Hill’s murder is related to the other three murders.