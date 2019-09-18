Andy Kim, Chilliwack and Cowboy Junkies to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Pop singer Andy Kim, rockers Chilliwack and alt-country band Cowboy Junkies are among the acts being added to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame this year.

The ceremony, which takes place at Calgary’s Studio Bell on Oct. 27, will also posthumously induct teen idol Bobby Curtola, who died at 73 in 2016.

Montreal-born Kim, first came to fame as the writer of the international Archies 1969 hit ‘Sugar, Sugar’. His first of a string of number one hits was ‘Rock me Gently’ from 1974.

Vancouver-based rockers Chilliwack rose to popularity in the 1970s with “Fly at Night (In the Morning We Land),” “My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone)” and “Lonesome Mary.” They’re still going strong five decades into their successful career performing across Canada.

Cowboy Junkies from Toronto, formed in the mid-eighties, striking a number of hits, including “Sweet Jane,” “A Common Disaster” and “Anniversary Song.” They released a new album last year.

An hour-long TV special on the event will stream Nov. 2.