A new incline railway shuttling tourists to one of Niagara’s most popular thrill rides

The footprint for the funicular, or incline railway, was built way back in 1894. The rail cars were replaced with four elevators in 1990 but in May, they were put back in service after a $7,000,000 upgrade.

The funicular is run by Hornblower Niagara Cruises, and for three dollars in addition to the $26 boat fare, it takes tourists from Clifton Hill, down the “Great Gorge” to the Hornblower, that takes them to the bottom of the falls.

Last year nearly 2,500,000 people rode the Hornblower in Niagara Falls, and so far since May 15th, almost 200,000 people rode the funicular to get to the boat.

There are only four funiculars in all of Canada the second in Niagara Falls. There are two cars both operating at the same time that can hold 56 passengers.