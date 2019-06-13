;
A mother’s crusade to get drivers to slow down and obey school bus laws

Kaitlyn Newbold has two boys Jackson is 7 and Parker is 11. Kaitlyn watches from her house window every single morning and she says there have been quite a few close calls on Bronte Road and she has a message for those drivers.

“Slow down you know, watch for these kids. Obey the bus laws. It’s dangerous”.

It turns out legislators in PEI were in favour of drivers who fail to stop for a school bus will have their license suspended.

In Ontario you get a fine of $400 up to $2,000 and six demerit points.

Police have sent cruisers to the area in hopes of deterring drivers from bad behaviour, but when they’re gone it goes back to the status quo.

The community is calling on the region to put up more signs in the area to bring awareness to the issue.



