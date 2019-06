6-ft long boa constrictor on the loose in Hamilton

Medusa is a common boa constrictor, she’s about 6 ft long, tan and black in colour.

She escaped from an East Hamilton backyard that’s only blocks from the Red Hill creek.

Possible entry points include, dryer vents and under car hoods.

Call animal control (905) 574-3433 and keep the snake in sight until professionals arrive.