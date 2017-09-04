Watch CHCH Live
World renowned poet John Ashbery has died at age 90

Posted:
Category: Entertainment
Tags: John Ashbery, poet

johnashbery1

Photo: John Ashbery, Poetry Foundation

John Ashbery, recognized as one of the most influential and greatest 20th-century American poets died early yesterday at his home in Hudson, New York of natural causes.

David Kermani, his husband, confirmed the death.

Ashbery’s 1975 collection “Self-portrait in a Convex Mirror” was the winner of the book world’s unofficial triple crown: the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award and the National Book Critics prize.

Ashbery was 90-years-old.


