Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial

Posted:       Last updated:
Category:
Tags: memorial, wellend canal


It was a promise made by the Canadian government 85 years ago. Today it came to fruition.

Over one hundred men died building the Welland Canal in the early 1900s. Today a memorial to honour them was unveiled so that their sacrifices are not forgotten.

Hundreds gathered to get the first look of the Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial.

Construction on the Welland Canal began in 1913 to 1935. On opening day, government officials promised to memorialize the men who died working.

It was a long process, but it finally happened.

In the 18 years it took to build, at least 137 men died. Those are the deaths that have been documented. There could be more.

It was challenging work, and there were few health and safety standards at the time. Most of the men died horrific deaths.

The crowd was filled with family members of the men who died.

The memorial is made up of gates with the names of the fallen on them. There is a timeline on the ground showing how many men died in each year.

The focal point is a reflective wall. One side is black, and reflections can barely be seen. It represents the canals dark past. On the opposite side of the wall you can see your reflection perfectly clear. That side is supposed to represent the greatness of the Welland Canal and all the benefits its brought to this area.

The memorial is located next to the Lock 3 Museum. Historians say, without the canal, the heartland of North America would not be accessible to commerce from around the world.


LATEST STORIES

Cambridge woman seriously injured after being ejected from boat

Imported cheese recalled over concerns of Listeria contamination

Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php