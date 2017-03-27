Settlement reached with Unifor as it relates to December 2015 CHCH restructuring

Channel Zero is pleased to announce it has reached a full and final settlement with Unifor as it relates to the matters of dispute in relation to the December 2015 restructuring of CHCH. This agreement was signed off and executed by both parties on March 27, 2017.

Channel Zero commends Unifor for being solution oriented and balanced in its approach throughout the negotiation, and for taking the lead in terms of administering and directing the settlement payments to the Former Employees.

This total settlement amount of $1,000,001 paid out over 2 years and earmarked to pay wages, termination pay and severance pay owing to the Former Employees, is substantial, but at the same time will not subject CHCH to such a financial burden that it might jeopardize the station’s operations.

CHCH will continue to serve its viewers and advertisers as it has for over 60 years.

Channel Zero would like to thank all those who continue to show their support for CHCH, keeping it the #1 destination for local news and information in the Hamilton, Halton and Niagara regions.