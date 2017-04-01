Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Transit funding

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Niagara
Tags: fred eisenberger, go, hamilton, hsr, niagara, ted mcmeekin, transit

It was confirmed Friday that Hamilton and Niagara will be getting all-day Go transit service. This comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an investment of more than $1.8 billion in Go transit’s regional express rail project and an additional $1.4 billion for public transit infrastructure.

The HSR will be seeing upgrades to the tune of over $72 million over the next two years. The Federal government and the city of Hamilton are splitting the bill 50/50.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says new improvements such as new bus shelters that have real-time digital bus schedules, a new maintenance and storage facility, as well as buying more buses should be complete by May of 2019.

The city of Burlington will be receiving $3.4 million for 16 transit improvements including adding 3 new buses to their fleet and building new side walks to accommodate passengers when getting to and from their stops.

The Niagara region including St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Fort Erie are getting over $14 million dollars, with over $8 million going specifically to St. Catharines.

Another big announcement made in Hamilton by MP Karina Gould and MPP Ted McMeekin is that the Lakeshore West Go transit line will be seeing all day service, with trains every 15 minutes.

Eisenberger says it is expected that this all day Go service in Hamilton will be ready to go in 5 years.


LATEST STORIES

Sunshine List

Transit funding

Four year old student wanders away from school

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php