Transit funding

It was confirmed Friday that Hamilton and Niagara will be getting all-day Go transit service. This comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an investment of more than $1.8 billion in Go transit’s regional express rail project and an additional $1.4 billion for public transit infrastructure.

The HSR will be seeing upgrades to the tune of over $72 million over the next two years. The Federal government and the city of Hamilton are splitting the bill 50/50.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says new improvements such as new bus shelters that have real-time digital bus schedules, a new maintenance and storage facility, as well as buying more buses should be complete by May of 2019.

The city of Burlington will be receiving $3.4 million for 16 transit improvements including adding 3 new buses to their fleet and building new side walks to accommodate passengers when getting to and from their stops.

The Niagara region including St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Fort Erie are getting over $14 million dollars, with over $8 million going specifically to St. Catharines.

Another big announcement made in Hamilton by MP Karina Gould and MPP Ted McMeekin is that the Lakeshore West Go transit line will be seeing all day service, with trains every 15 minutes.

Eisenberger says it is expected that this all day Go service in Hamilton will be ready to go in 5 years.