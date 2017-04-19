2016 Business Excellence Awards
Street racing crackdown

This year there have already been several cases of stunt driving on highways, including the seizure of 12 cars at one time on Highway 400 in Barrie. Police services and the OPP will be watching from the ground and the air to stop this dangerous driving.

They have launched a new campaign called ERASE. It stands for eliminate racing activity on streets everywhere and it means police will be working together to get racers off the road. Drivers who are caught going 50 kilometres or more over the speed limit will have their car impounded for 7 days. They could also be fined up to $10 000.


