‘It is something that I have never seen in my life’ Multiple fatalities in fiery Hwy. 400 crash

A fiery 14-vehicle crash north of Toronto has killed at least three people and shut down a stretch of highway in both directions.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 just south of Barrie, Ont.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says two fuel tanker trucks and at least three transport trucks were involved in the horrific pileup.

“It is tangled, twisted metal, burnt out vehicles of all descriptions. It is something that I have never seen in my life,” said Schmidt.

Police say the cause is not yet known but an earlier crash had caused a slowdown on the highway. Police say it appears a transport trucks plowed into the vehicles ahead, resulting in a chain reaction crash.

Vincent Di Pinto was driving home from work and says he saw a large transport truck slam “nose first” into another truck.

“I heard some popping sounds and then a loud explosion right above the roof of my vehicle. I got out and just looked back,” said Di Pinto. “Explosions, just one explosion after another and orange flames started to go up into the sky.”

Several people were taken to hospital with varying injuries.

All lanes of Highway 400 are closed between Country Road 88 and Highway 89 and are expected to remain closed throughout Wednesday.

“I have never seen a collision scene of this magnitude,” said Schmidt. “It is almost Armageddon.”

An environmental assessment will be done later Wednesday.