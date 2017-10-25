Sentencing for disgraced former Catholic priest

A former Niagara area priest has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually abusing three boys in the 1970’s and 80’s.

77 year old Donald Grecco walked into the St. Catharines courthouse alone where he was handed an 18-month sentence and also ordered a lifetime ban on contact with anyone under the age of 16. He will also be registered as a sex offender. Justice Joseph Nadel called him a pathetic and selfish individual who had wrecked 6 lives.

One of the lives he was referring to was William O’Sullivan. It’s been a long time coming for William, Grecco began abusing him at St. Kevin’s church in Welland when he was just nine years old.

“It began as all these monster do with a pat, an arm around the shoulder, a tap on the bum.”

William says he then began acting out. Those actions landing him in jail on more than one occasion.

In May Grecco pleaded guilty to three counts of gross indecency for the sexual abuse of three boys from 1975 to 1982. The other two of the victims can’t be named under a publication ban.

In 2010 Grecco was sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually abusing three other boys, the abuse also took place throughout the 1970s and ’80s.

Lawyer Robert Talach represented all 3 victims in the first court case and says the sentence handed out today was inadequate.

“I blame the system that has built up over the years that allows abuse crimes to get away with a meager 18-month sentence.”

He says with the help of Mr. O’Sullivan, he plans to sue the diocese.