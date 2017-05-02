Police investigate reddit post claiming to detail murder of Kitchener woman

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a post on the website Reddit that claims to detail the stabbing murder of a Kitchener woman.

A Reddit user named ‘Redasblue101’ alleges to the be the boyfriend of 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije who was found stabbed to death inside her apartment Friday.

Vasilije’s boyfriend, Ager Mohsin Hasan from Hamilton, is wanted for second-degree murder in relation to her death.

The post titled ‘Wanted for Kitchener murder my side’, was published Monday evening and was removed from the website around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“She was with me the most, we were each other’s best friends, she would tell me everything. Her deepest secrets that not even her friends or family knows. The amount of regret and sadness is beyond words. Everyone else is just reading or talking about it. I lived it, I was there. I did it. Every waking second I relive that moment. At this stage life is really not worth it for me,“ the post said.

The reddit user goes on to chronicle what they claim are the details of the stabbing. “When I left I honestly thought she just passed out. Then I looked at the blood, and started freaking out and just ran.”

Waterloo police released a statement regarding the post saying, “The Waterloo Regional Police Service is aware of the Reddit post and it is being evaluated by investigators. That said, information like this is potential evidence and, as such, needs to be authenticated and verified. In addition, Mr. Ager Hasan is facing a second degree murder charge and the Waterloo Regional Police Service, along with the crown attorney’s office, will be presenting evidence and facts of the unfortunate death of Melinda Vasilije in a court of law, which will also evaluate the information. We don’t want to jeopardize that process and cannot comment any further on evidence. We would continue to encourage Mr. Hasan to turn himself into US authorities.”