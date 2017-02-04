2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea baby food recalled over botulism fears

Posted:
Category:
Tags: baby food, canadian food inspection agency, cfia, clostridium botulinum, food recall, Loblaw Companies Limited, PC Organics brand apple blueberry and green pea

babyfood3

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is issuing a recall of one specific type of baby food due to possible Clostridium Botulinum contamination – a bacteria that may cause botulism.

The agency says 128 mL packages of PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food dated October 31 2017 is being removed from shelves at Loblaw Companies Limited. The product UPC code numbers are 0 60383 06292 7.

The recall was issued following a complaint by a consumer.

According to the food inspection agency, you should not feed your infant the recalled product and if you think your child is ill from consuming it, call your doctor. The recalled item should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with the bacteria may not look or smell bad but could still make you sick.

On the agency’s website, symptoms of infant botulism can include “constipation, weakness, a weak cry, a poor sucking reflex, irritability, lack of facial expression, and loss of head control. In some cases, the child may have trouble breathing because of paralysis of the diaphragm.”

The agency says it is conducting an investigation but have not had any reports of anyone becoming sick.

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php