PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea baby food recalled over botulism fears

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is issuing a recall of one specific type of baby food due to possible Clostridium Botulinum contamination – a bacteria that may cause botulism.

The agency says 128 mL packages of PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food dated October 31 2017 is being removed from shelves at Loblaw Companies Limited. The product UPC code numbers are 0 60383 06292 7.

The recall was issued following a complaint by a consumer.

According to the food inspection agency, you should not feed your infant the recalled product and if you think your child is ill from consuming it, call your doctor. The recalled item should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with the bacteria may not look or smell bad but could still make you sick.

On the agency’s website, symptoms of infant botulism can include “constipation, weakness, a weak cry, a poor sucking reflex, irritability, lack of facial expression, and loss of head control. In some cases, the child may have trouble breathing because of paralysis of the diaphragm.”

The agency says it is conducting an investigation but have not had any reports of anyone becoming sick.