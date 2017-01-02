Parks Canada offering free annual passes

Parks Canada is offering free annual passes to visit Canada’s natural treasures as part of the country’s 150th birthday celebration.

Parks Canada Discovery Pass holders will receive free admission to all national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas operated by Parks Canada. You will also receive lockage at Parks Canada’s historic canals and waterways.

Parks Canada says that regular fees still apply for other experiences and services including camping, backcountry, Canadian Rockies Hot Springs, mooring, reservation fees guided tours and hikes, firewood and backcountry overnight use.

If you are travelling in a family or group, only one pass is needed per vehicle. Click here for more information and to order a pass.