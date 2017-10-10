Overnight fire causes $100K in damage to Hamilton home

An overnight fire has caused roughly $100,000 in damage to a home on Hamilton Mountain.

The Hamilton Fire Department was called to a vacant home on Upper James St. around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find “heavy fire” conditions and worked quickly to get the blaze under control.

Some flames spread to a neighbouring apartment building and broke several windows.

A CHCH News viewer who lives in one of the apartment units, captured video of a portion of the home fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say the fire is not suspicious and although the cause is yet to be determined, it appears overgrown grass outside the home may have caught fire.

Hamilton police shut down Upper James St. between Brucedale Ave. East and Queensdale while crews battled the blaze but all lanes have since reopened.