Oakville Place jewelry store robbed at gunpoint

Halton police are searching for two suspects after a jewelry store inside Oakville Place was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say two armed suspects walked into the Mariani Jewellers & Watch Boutique around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

One suspect threatened staff members with a handgun while the other person stole several watches from the display case.

The thieves then ran to an exit in the southwest part of the mall. They were last seen getting into an awaiting vehicle with a possible third suspect inside.

Halton police sent numerous resources to the area to search for the suspects but they were not found.

Both suspects are described as five-foot-ten, average build and were wearing dark clothing, blue toques and white masks. One of the suspects was carrying a red GoodLife gym bag. The getaway vehicle is described as an older model silver Dodge Caravan.

Police say no one was physically injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2216.