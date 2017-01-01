Niagara Police release more details in deadly Grimsby crash

Niagara Police released updates about the three car crash in Grimsby that left two people dead.

The crash happened at around noon on Friday at the intersection of Wolverton Road and Kemp Road.

Police said a 44-year-old man from Grimsby was driving his Hyundai south on Wolverton Road when he collided with the side of a van driven by a 51-year-old man also from Grimsby.

The Hyundai crossed the center line crashing head-on with another van being driven by a 62-year-old man from Hamilton.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hamilton man was pronounced dead in hospital and the other driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Niagara Police Reconstruction Unit.

Witnesses are asked to contact the police.