Niagara distillers

There has been an explosion of distilleries in Ontario over the last 5 years, the latest distillery has setup shop in the Niagara Falls area.

Owners Chris, Andrew and Ian are paying homage to Niagara Falls with their latest venture.

“Lundy’s Lane 1814 gin, which is a nod to the battle on Lundy’s Lane, we are located on Lundy’s Lane.”

The Niagara Falls craft distillers produces and sells small batch vodka, gin, whisky and other spirits in house and starting next month their product will hit LCBO shelves. The distillery is the latest to call Niagara home.

Geoff Dillion opened Dillon’s small batch distillers in Beamsville in 2013.

“Four years ago there were 3 of us craft distillers in Ontario. As of right now, there is something like 22 that have joined the Ontario’s Craft Distillers Association, so it has been a pretty quick explosion of craft distilling.”

Dillon says the built in wine-industry was one of the draws to the region.

Niagara College, which is home to Canada’s first commercial winery and brewery program announced a distilling one last year. It is set to begin this fall and there is a lot of interest.

“We are close to a 100 applicants for our 20 spots already and its technically been open for about 10 days.” Craig Youdale, Niagara College.