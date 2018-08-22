Niagara College introduces Distilling Program

Niagara College prepares to welcome its first group of high spirited students for its new distilling program.

Students will learn from some of the best in the industry, including a local expert who’s been named as the college’s distiller.

After learning from some of the best in the business, Dave Dickson says he’s ready to share his knowledge with the next generation.

Formerly head distiller at Dillon’s in Beamsville, he’ll soon begin a new role as distiller for Niagara College’s artisan distilling program.

Classes will be held inside of a newly built distillery that’s been filled with industry standard equipment, making the post graduate program the first of its kind in North America.

Seen as an addition to the college’s existing winery and brewery programs.

Toasting to the success of the 20 students who will begin the program on the first week of September.