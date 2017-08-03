Meet Dylan Atack

Hamilton’s Dylan Atack is autistic, but he doesn’t let his disability slow him down. He is only 28 but has met most of The Royal Family, considers the current Premier a friend, and has autographs from some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

Dylan’s room is filled with autographed pictures of celebrities like Judge Judy, Bob Barker and Alex Trebek, aong with signed headshots of politicians like former President George W. Bush. But among all those photos he has a favorite.

“I would say probably Betty White. I wrote her four times and finally got her.”

He’s on a first name basis with former Premier Dalton McGuinty and almost had Kathleen Wynne at his birthday party.

He has met both Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau and Stephen Harper.

“I like 50/50. They were both really nice.”

His biggest meeting though was with the Queen.

“That was outstanding. That was a hot day. My dad and I got to Queen’s Park at 5am and I was the first one there. She walked right over and I gave her my flowers.”

While her majesty wasn’t chatty, Prince Harry really opened up to Dylan.

“I asked him for a photo but he said selfies are dangerous so we took a normal photo.”

“They don’t like taking selfies, against Royal protocol to take selfies.”

When dylan isn’t rubbing elbows with superstars and celebrities, he’s holding down four different jobs. He works for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and he works for the Bulldogs, along with washing dishes at the Endzone Bar and Grill and ripping tickets at the theatre.

“I like to show an example you can set goals in life, and show other kids that have autism that there’s a future there for them.”

There is still someone Dylan really wants to meet though.

“Well I know he’s got family in the Burlington area, and he’s been to Spencer Smith Park so the next person on my bucket list would have to be Obama.”

Which we are sure he’ll make happen.