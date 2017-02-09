A new study out of McMaster University shows that one minute of intense exercise, broken up is all you need to get in shape.

“I think people have this notion that if they don’t have an hour in their day they can’t get in a quality workout…so they tend to blow off exercise.”

Martin Gibala is a professor of kinesiology at McMaster, he and his team have come up with a way to get that exercise in only 1 minute.

You warm up for two minutes then do the first 20 second burst. Then a two minute break. Another 20 second burst followed by another 2 minute break and the last and hardest 20 seconds of exertion.

A three month test compared people doing this 1 minute interval training three times a week, to people doing 50 minute workouts three times a week.

“What we find, even thought the interval training involves a five fold lower time committment, after several months of training the improvement in cardiovascular fitness was the same.”

Before you try this at home check with your doctor.